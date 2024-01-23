Eagle Materials (EXP) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Eagle Materials (EXP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $537.23 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Eagle Materials metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates' will reach $59.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' reaching $194.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned)' to reach $260.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenue- Heavy Materials' will reach $320.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard' of $19.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenue- Light Materials' to come in at $209.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average net sales price - Gypsum Wallboard' should arrive at $236.11. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $238.51 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard' will likely reach $6.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.81 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' at $79.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $87.34 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials' stands at $86.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95.14 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Cement' should come in at $91.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $72.32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned)' will reach $78.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $60.94 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Eagle Materials here>>>



Eagle Materials shares have witnessed a change of +0.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXP is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.