Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Eagle Materials (EXP) reported revenue of $608.69 million, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.94, compared to $3.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $609.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.57, the EPS surprise was +10.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eagle Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard : $239.43 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $240.22.

: $239.43 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $240.22. Average Net Sales Price - Cement : $156.10 compared to the $156.84 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $156.10 compared to the $156.84 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates : $61.04 million compared to the $69.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.5% year over year.

: $61.04 million compared to the $69.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.5% year over year. Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard : $217.83 million compared to the $216.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $217.83 million compared to the $216.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned) : $299.57 million compared to the $292.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

: $299.57 million compared to the $292.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Total Revenue- Heavy Materials : $360.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $363.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

: $360.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $363.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard : $30.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.2%.

: $30.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.2%. Total Revenue- Light Materials : $248.08 million versus $243.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $248.08 million versus $243.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard : $8.50 million compared to the $7.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $8.50 million compared to the $7.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard : $93.98 million versus $89.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $93.98 million versus $89.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials : $102.48 million compared to the $97.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $102.48 million compared to the $97.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Concrete and Aggregates: $2.98 million versus $6.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Eagle Materials have returned +16.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

