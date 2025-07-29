Eagle Materials (EXP) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Eagle Materials (EXP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.76 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $617.71 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Eagle Materials metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Gypsum Wallboard' at $208.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates' reaching $67.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenue- Light Materials' should come in at $237.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue- Heavy Materials' will reach $366.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard' to reach $29.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' should arrive at $207.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned)' will likely reach $298.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard' of $238.22 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $239.43 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Net Sales Price - Cement' to come in at $159.24 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $156.10 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard' will reach $9.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard' will reach $87.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $93.98 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials' stands at $96.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $102.48 million.

Over the past month, Eagle Materials shares have recorded returns of +10.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXP will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.