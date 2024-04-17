Eagle Materials (EXP) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 277.13

The average one-year price target for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) has been revised to 277.13 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 256.43 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 232.30 to a high of 336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from the latest reported closing price of 248.78 / share.

Eagle Materials Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 5, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on April 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $248.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.62%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=172).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Materials. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXP is -0.86%, a decrease of 371.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 39,517K shares. The put/call ratio of EXP is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,630K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 15.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,094K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 8.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,059K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,021K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 958K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 19.90% over the last quarter.

Eagle Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

