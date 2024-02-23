Eagle Materials (EXP) Price Target Increased by 11.75% to 243.32

The average one-year price target for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) has been revised to 243.32 / share. This is an increase of 11.75% from the prior estimate of 217.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.15% from the latest reported closing price of 248.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Materials. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXP is 0.32%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 39,958K shares. The put/call ratio of EXP is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,630K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 15.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,107K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 11.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,092K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,021K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 958K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 19.90% over the last quarter.

Eagle Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

