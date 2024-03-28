Eagle Materials (EXP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eagle Materials (EXP) closed at $271.75, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had gained 7.35% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 7.71% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.55% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Eagle Materials in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.79, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $486.69 million, up 3.52% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.29 per share and a revenue of $2.29 billion, representing changes of +14.05% and +6.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Eagle Materials. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Eagle Materials is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Eagle Materials is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.83. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.04.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.