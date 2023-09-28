Eagle Materials (EXP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eagle Materials (EXP) closed at $168.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had lost 11.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.44%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eagle Materials as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Eagle Materials is projected to report earnings of $4.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $632.21 million, up 4.49% from the year-ago period.

EXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.91 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.01% and +7.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Eagle Materials is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Eagle Materials is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.98.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

