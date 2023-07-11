Eagle Materials (EXP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eagle Materials (EXP) closed the most recent trading day at $183.54, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had gained 10.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Eagle Materials will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.57, up 26.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $605.71 million, up 7.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.57 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion, which would represent changes of +8.3% and +1.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Eagle Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Eagle Materials is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.61, which means Eagle Materials is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

