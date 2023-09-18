Eagle Materials (EXP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eagle Materials (EXP) closed at $173.98, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had lost 0.85% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 5.03% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eagle Materials as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Eagle Materials is projected to report earnings of $4.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $632.21 million, up 4.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.92 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.09% and +7.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. Eagle Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Eagle Materials is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.3.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

