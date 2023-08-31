Eagle Materials (EXP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eagle Materials (EXP) closed the most recent trading day at $189.32, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had gained 0.15% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eagle Materials as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $4.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $632.59 million, up 4.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.89 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +10.85% and +4.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. Eagle Materials currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eagle Materials is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.6, which means Eagle Materials is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

