Eagle Materials (EXP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Eagle Materials (EXP) ended the recent trading session at $200.47, demonstrating a -1.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement's shares have seen an increase of 9.47% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 10.72% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Eagle Materials in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.56, showcasing a 11.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $537.23 million, indicating a 5.03% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.16 per share and revenue of $2.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.01% and +4.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.14% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Eagle Materials possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eagle Materials has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.56.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.