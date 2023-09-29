Eagle Materials (EXP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Eagle Materials (EXP) closed the most recent trading day at $166.52, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had lost 10.8% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eagle Materials as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Eagle Materials is projected to report earnings of $4.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $632.21 million, up 4.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.91 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +11.01% and +7.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Eagle Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Eagle Materials currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.15.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

