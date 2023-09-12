Eagle Materials (EXP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Eagle Materials (EXP) closed at $180.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had lost 1.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eagle Materials as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $4.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $632.21 million, up 4.49% from the year-ago period.

EXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.92 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.09% and +7.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Eagle Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eagle Materials has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.09 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.07.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

