Eagle Materials (EXP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Eagle Materials (EXP) closed at $204.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had gained 15.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 13.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Eagle Materials in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.56, marking a 11.25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $537.23 million, indicating a 5.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.16 per share and a revenue of $2.24 billion, indicating changes of +13.01% and +4.37%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Right now, Eagle Materials possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Eagle Materials's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

