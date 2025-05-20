EAGLE MATERIALS Earnings Results: $EXP Reports Quarterly Earnings

EAGLE MATERIALS ($EXP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, missing estimates of $2.51 by $0.43. The company also reported revenue of $470,180,000, missing estimates of $486,927,332 by $-16,747,332.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EXP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
EAGLE MATERIALS Insider Trading Activity
EAGLE MATERIALS insiders have traded $EXP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL HAACK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,867 shares for an estimated $10,140,918.
- DALE CRAIG KESLER (EVP and CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,192
- RICHARD ROSS STEWART sold 3,577 shares for an estimated $1,074,173
- ERIC CRIBBS (President (American Gypsum)) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $319,640
- MICHAEL R NICOLAIS has made 2 purchases buying 310 shares for an estimated $79,780 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
EAGLE MATERIALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of EAGLE MATERIALS stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 339,089 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,254,021
- INVESCO LTD. removed 322,663 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,608,599
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA added 271,410 shares (+42.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,234,021
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 189,909 shares (+193.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,146,504
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 174,241 shares (+111.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,669,305
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 136,276 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,243,732
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 129,165 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,665,588
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.