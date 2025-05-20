EAGLE MATERIALS Earnings Results: $EXP Reports Quarterly Earnings

EAGLE MATERIALS ($EXP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, missing estimates of $2.51 by $0.43. The company also reported revenue of $470,180,000, missing estimates of $486,927,332 by $-16,747,332.

EAGLE MATERIALS Insider Trading Activity

EAGLE MATERIALS insiders have traded $EXP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL HAACK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,867 shares for an estimated $10,140,918 .

. DALE CRAIG KESLER (EVP and CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,192

RICHARD ROSS STEWART sold 3,577 shares for an estimated $1,074,173

ERIC CRIBBS (President (American Gypsum)) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $319,640

MICHAEL R NICOLAIS has made 2 purchases buying 310 shares for an estimated $79,780 and 0 sales.

EAGLE MATERIALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of EAGLE MATERIALS stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

