Stocks
EXP

EAGLE MATERIALS Earnings Results: $EXP Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 20, 2025 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

EAGLE MATERIALS ($EXP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, missing estimates of $2.51 by $0.43. The company also reported revenue of $470,180,000, missing estimates of $486,927,332 by $-16,747,332.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EXP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EAGLE MATERIALS Insider Trading Activity

EAGLE MATERIALS insiders have traded $EXP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL HAACK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,867 shares for an estimated $10,140,918.
  • DALE CRAIG KESLER (EVP and CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,192
  • RICHARD ROSS STEWART sold 3,577 shares for an estimated $1,074,173
  • ERIC CRIBBS (President (American Gypsum)) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $319,640
  • MICHAEL R NICOLAIS has made 2 purchases buying 310 shares for an estimated $79,780 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EAGLE MATERIALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of EAGLE MATERIALS stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.