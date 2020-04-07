Eagle Materials About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EXP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/9/20, Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 5/8/20. As a percentage of EXP's recent stock price of $57.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EXP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXP's low point in its 52 week range is $41.83 per share, with $97.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.00.

In Tuesday trading, Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently up about 5.2% on the day.

