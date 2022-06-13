Eagle Materials About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EXP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/22, Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 7/15/22. As a percentage of EXP's recent stock price of $122.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EXP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXP's low point in its 52 week range is $114.55 per share, with $169.1548 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.77.

In Monday trading, Eagle Materials Inc shares are currently off about 2.7% on the day.

