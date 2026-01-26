Eagle Financial Services Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Eagle Financial Services Inc. (EFSI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.33 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $6.19 million, or $1.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eagle Financial Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.33 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $21.74 million from $22.02 million last year.

Eagle Financial Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.33 Mln. vs. $6.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue: $21.74 Mln vs. $22.02 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.