Eagle Eye Solutions Unveils 2024 Financial Highlights

October 22, 2024 — 11:47 am EDT

Eagle Eye Solutions (GB:EYE) has released an update.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has published its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, highlighting its role as a leader in SaaS and AI technology for real-time, personalized marketing. The company’s cloud-based Eagle Eye AIR platform is used globally by major retailers such as Asda and Tesco, facilitating over 850 million personalized offers weekly. Eagle Eye continues to innovate with the launch of EagleAI, a cutting-edge data science solution for personalization.

