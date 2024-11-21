Eagle Eye Solutions Reports Strong AGM Resolution Support

Eagle Eye Solutions (GB:EYE) has released an update.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. This development highlights the company’s robust standing in the SaaS and AI technology sector, which powers personalized marketing for leading global brands. With a cloud-based platform facilitating millions of weekly personalized offers, Eagle Eye continues to drive innovations in customer engagement.

