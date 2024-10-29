Eagle Eye Solutions Reports Change in Shareholder Voting Rights

Eagle Eye Solutions (GB:EYE) has released an update.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has reported a change in voting rights as Downing LLP, a major shareholder, now holds 3.05% of the voting rights. This development highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions and may interest those tracking the company’s market influence. Investors will be watching closely to see how this shift impacts future decisions and company performance.

