Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LSE:EYE) Price Target Increased by 8.78% to 821.10

The average one-year price target for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LSE:EYE) has been revised to 821.10 / share. This is an increase of 8.78% from the prior estimate of 754.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 813.05 to a high of 845.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.29% from the latest reported closing price of 550.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Eye Solutions Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYE is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

