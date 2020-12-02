Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (GRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (GRF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.79% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRF was $7.84, representing a -4.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.24 and a 50.82% increase over the 52 week low of $5.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

