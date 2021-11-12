Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Eagle Bulk Shipping's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Eagle Bulk Shipping had debt of US$453.8m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$498.4m over a year. However, it does have US$100.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$353.8m.

How Healthy Is Eagle Bulk Shipping's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:EGLE Debt to Equity History November 12th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Eagle Bulk Shipping had liabilities of US$165.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$389.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$100.0m in cash and US$24.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$430.8m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$562.0m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Eagle Bulk Shipping's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has net debt worth 1.6 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 5.2 times the interest expense. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Notably, Eagle Bulk Shipping made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$176m in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eagle Bulk Shipping's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, Eagle Bulk Shipping reported free cash flow worth 7.3% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Our View

On the face of it, Eagle Bulk Shipping's level of total liabilities left us tentative about the stock, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least its net debt to EBITDA is not so bad. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that Eagle Bulk Shipping's debt is making it a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Eagle Bulk Shipping (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

