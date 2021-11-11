Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EGLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.97, the dividend yield is 5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGLE was $39.97, representing a -29.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.47 and a 164.35% increase over the 52 week low of $15.12.

EGLE is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CUK) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). EGLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.51. Zacks Investment Research reports EGLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 367.06%, compared to an industry average of -7.1%.

