Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed the most recent trading day at $57.46, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 14.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 10.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eagle Bulk Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $4.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.39 million, up 39.93% from the year-ago period.

EGLE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.17 per share and revenue of $574.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.18% and +17.18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.49% higher. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Eagle Bulk Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.54, so we one might conclude that Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

