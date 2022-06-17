Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $57.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 14.67% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 8.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eagle Bulk Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Eagle Bulk Shipping is projected to report earnings of $4.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $147.39 million, up 39.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.17 per share and revenue of $574.07 million. These totals would mark changes of +49.18% and +17.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% higher within the past month. Eagle Bulk Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Eagle Bulk Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.56.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

