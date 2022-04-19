Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $69.57, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 10.81% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 7.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eagle Bulk Shipping as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $3.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 371.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $134.93 million, up 92.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.26 per share and revenue of $523.54 million. These totals would mark changes of +33.5% and +6.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Eagle Bulk Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.36, so we one might conclude that Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.