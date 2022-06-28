Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $53.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 23.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Eagle Bulk Shipping will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $4.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $142.92 million, up 35.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.17 per share and revenue of $563.03 million, which would represent changes of +49.18% and +14.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.53% higher within the past month. Eagle Bulk Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Eagle Bulk Shipping's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.49, which means Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

