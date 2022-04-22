Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $64.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.96, up 371.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $134.93 million, up 92.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.26 per share and revenue of $523.54 million, which would represent changes of +33.5% and +6.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Eagle Bulk Shipping is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Eagle Bulk Shipping is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.16.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

