Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $65.89, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 15.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eagle Bulk Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.96, up 371.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $134.93 million, up 92.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.26 per share and revenue of $523.54 million, which would represent changes of +33.5% and +6.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.22% higher. Eagle Bulk Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.42.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

