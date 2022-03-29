Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $65.89 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 24.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eagle Bulk Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.96, up 371.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $134.93 million, up 92.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.26 per share and revenue of $523.54 million. These totals would mark changes of +33.5% and +6.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.22% higher. Eagle Bulk Shipping is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eagle Bulk Shipping has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.05 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.47.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

