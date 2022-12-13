Markets
EGLE

Eagle Bulk Shipping CFO Frank De Costanzo To Step Down

December 13, 2022 — 10:31 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) said that Frank De Costanzo will step down as Chief Financial Officer, and then serve as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors through the end of 2023.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors approved the promotion of Costa Tsoutsoplides to Chief Financial Officer. The transition will be effective April 1, 2023.

Tsoutsoplides currently serves as Eagle's Chief Strategy Officer and has been with the Company since 2010. Prior to Eagle, he spent a total of eight years at Citigroup.

