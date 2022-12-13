Eagle Bulk Shipping CFO Frank De Costanzo To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) said that Frank De Costanzo will step down as Chief Financial Officer, and then serve as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors through the end of 2023.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors approved the promotion of Costa Tsoutsoplides to Chief Financial Officer. The transition will be effective April 1, 2023.

Tsoutsoplides currently serves as Eagle's Chief Strategy Officer and has been with the Company since 2010. Prior to Eagle, he spent a total of eight years at Citigroup.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.