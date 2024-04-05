Eagle Bulk Shareholders Approve Merger With Star Bulk

(RTTNews) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) announced on Friday that its shareholders have approved the merger agreement between Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Star Infinity Corp., at the special meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

This merger is set to create a publicly listed dry bulk shipping company with a combined fleet of 169 owned vessels on a fully delivered basis.

Upon the merger's completion around April 9, 2024, each outstanding share of Common Stock will be exchanged for 2.6211 shares of Star Bulk's common stock par value of $0.01 per share, and any cash for fractional shares, as stated in the Merger Agreement.

