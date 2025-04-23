EAGLE BAN|MD Earnings Results: $EGBN Reports Quarterly Earnings

EAGLE BAN|MD ($EGBN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The company also reported revenue of $73,860,000, beating estimates of $73,259,796 by $600,204.

EAGLE BAN|MD Insider Trading Activity

EAGLE BAN|MD insiders have traded $EGBN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL SALTZMAN (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $76,590

ERIC R NEWELL (Senior EVP, CFO) purchased 1,170 shares for an estimated $25,008

EAGLE BAN|MD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of EAGLE BAN|MD stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

