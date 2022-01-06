Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.40

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will increase its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.40. This takes the annual payment to 2.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Eagle Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Eagle Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 14.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 30%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Eagle Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqCM:EGBN Historic Dividend January 6th 2022

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from US$0.88 to US$1.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Eagle Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Eagle Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Eagle Bancorp (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

