Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.40

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.40. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Eagle Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Eagle Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 14.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 30%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Eagle Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqCM:EGBN Historic Dividend December 2nd 2021

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$0.88 in 2018 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Eagle Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Eagle Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Eagle Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Eagle Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Eagle Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

