Eagle Bancorp Names Stephen Curley CEO As Susan Riel Retires

(RTTNews) - Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN), a Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Stephen Curley as president and chief executive officer of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank, effective July 6, 2026. Curley will also join the board on his start date.

Stephen Curley has more than 25 years of banking experience.

At Western Alliance Bank in Phoenix, he served as chief banking officer for national business lines and division president of Alliance Association Bank.

Susan Riel will remain president and chief executive officer through July 5 to ensure a smooth transition. She will join the Board on May 14, 2026, if reelected at the upcoming annual meeting, and will serve as a consultant for 12 months after retiring in July.

Riel, who announced her retirement in November 2025, has been CEO since 2019 and with the bank since 1998.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Eagle Bancorp were down 0.39 percent, changing hands at $25.54, after closing Monday's regular session 2.81 percent lower.

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