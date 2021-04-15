Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 89% Share Price Gain

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) share price is up 89% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 37% over the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Eagle Bancorp Montana managed to grow its earnings per share at 36% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.48.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:EBMT Earnings Per Share Growth April 15th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Eagle Bancorp Montana has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Eagle Bancorp Montana stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Eagle Bancorp Montana the TSR over the last 5 years was 109%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Eagle Bancorp Montana shareholders gained a total return of 40% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 16% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Eagle Bancorp Montana better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Eagle Bancorp Montana you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

