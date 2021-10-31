Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBMT) dividend will be increasing to US$0.13 on 3rd of December. This takes the annual payment to 2.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Eagle Bancorp Montana's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Eagle Bancorp Montana was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 0.4% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 17%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGM:EBMT Historic Dividend October 31st 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.28 to US$0.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.0% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Eagle Bancorp Montana has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Eagle Bancorp Montana's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Eagle Bancorp Montana is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

