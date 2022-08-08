Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.1375

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of September to $0.1375. This takes the annual payment to 2.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Eagle Bancorp Montana's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 33%, which means that Eagle Bancorp Montana would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 93.3% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 19% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NasdaqGM:EBMT Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Eagle Bancorp Montana Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.285 total annually to $0.55. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.8% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Eagle Bancorp Montana has only grown its earnings per share at 4.0% per annum over the past five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Eagle Bancorp Montana could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Eagle Bancorp Montana that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Eagle Bancorp Montana not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

