Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.51% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.07, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBMT was $20.07, representing a -12.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.98 and a 70.95% increase over the 52 week low of $11.74.

EBMT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports EBMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 55.13%, compared to an industry average of -13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

