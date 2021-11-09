Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.21% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.95, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBMT was $22.95, representing a -12.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.13 and a 22.47% increase over the 52 week low of $18.74.

EBMT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). EBMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.66. Zacks Investment Research reports EBMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -24.44%, compared to an industry average of 28.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ebmt Dividend History page.

