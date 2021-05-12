Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EBMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.76, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBMT was $22.76, representing a -12.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.13 and a 51.73% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

EBMT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). EBMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.32. Zacks Investment Research reports EBMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.02%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.