Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EBMT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBMT was $21.34, representing a -6.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.91 and a 81.77% increase over the 52 week low of $11.74.

EBMT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.11. Zacks Investment Research reports EBMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.77%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.