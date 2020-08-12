Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.42, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBMT was $17.42, representing a -24.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.98 and a 48.38% increase over the 52 week low of $11.74.

EBMT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports EBMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 39.49%, compared to an industry average of -19.8%.

