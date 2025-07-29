Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT.OB) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.24 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.74 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $27.15 million from $25.82 million last year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.24 Mln. vs. $1.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $27.15 Mln vs. $25.82 Mln last year.

