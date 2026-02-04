Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Price Target Increased by 19.44% to 21.93

The average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp Montana (NasdaqGM:EBMT) has been revised to $21.93 / share. This is an increase of 19.44% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.47% from the latest reported closing price of $22.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp Montana. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBMT is 0.03%, an increase of 29.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 4,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 404K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBMT by 6.26% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 390K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 23.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBMT by 8.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 258K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 213K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBMT by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 173K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBMT by 50.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.