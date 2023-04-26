Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.25%, the lowest has been 1.51%, and the highest has been 4.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp Montana. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBMT is 0.06%, a decrease of 54.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 3,115K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp Montana is 17.68. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 29.05% from its latest reported closing price of 13.70.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Bancorp Montana is 78MM, a decrease of 12.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 369K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBMT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 258K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing an increase of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBMT by 9.14% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 231K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBMT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 227K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBMT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 186K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 23 banking offices.

