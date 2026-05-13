Eagle Bancorp Montana About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EBMT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/15/26, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (Symbol: EBMT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.145, payable on 6/5/26. As a percentage of EBMT's recent stock price of $22.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when EBMT shares open for trading on 5/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EBMT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBMT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.10 per share, with $23.945 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.51.

In Wednesday trading, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.